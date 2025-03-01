Delhi weather: Rain lashes several parts of national capital

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing relief to the Delhiites from a surge in temperature. A view of Delhi's Central Secretariat area after the rainfall.(ANI/X)

Delhi witnessed a warm February this year, with the average maximum temperature for the month reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius, PTI quoted the weather department data.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital was 11.6 degrees Celsius, making it the highest February minimum in the last six years.

The last time the city recorded such a warm average minimum temperature was in 2017, PTI reported.

The previous month also witnessed a record-breaking night, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27, marking the hottest February night in 74 years.

According to the data, this broke all previous records since 1951. On the same day, the maximum temperature peaked at 32.4 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity was less than last year. The city recorded four rainy days in February, compared to six in 2024.

Additionally, with a cloudy sky, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.9 notch above the seasonal average, while the minimum was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, the second highest minimum this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India to experience warmer March, predicts weather dept

India is likely to experience a warmer than usual March with a good number of heat wave days, PTI quoted the weather office as saying on Friday.

D Sivandanda Pai, a senior weather scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said monthly maximum temperatures for March are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country, except some southernmost parts of Peninsular India.

Pai said below normal maximum temperatures were likely in the southern peninsular region.

Asked about the impact of the warm weather conditions on the rabi crop, Pai said as per his discussions with the experts from the Agriculture ministry nearly 60 per cent of wheat grown in the country was a heat resistant variety.

(With PTI inputs)