Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorm forecast hit flight operations; IndiGo, Air India issue advisory

“While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out,” the airline stated.

Taking to X, IndiGo airlines stated that due to the thundershower forecast in Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted.

As Delhi remains under a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport have been impacted. With rain, thunder and strong gusty winds forecast for the national capital, airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and more have issued travel advisories.

Air India on Thursday morning stated that its operations may be impacted due to the “persistent rain and gusty wind forecast in Delhi and parts of northern India."

Rain, dust storm hit Delhi, flights diverted due to inclement weather

On Wednesday, as Delhi and other NCR cities experienced rain and strong winds, at least 22 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to the bad weather conditions.

As per airport officials, a total of 22 flights which were to land at IGI airport were diverted to other nearby airports.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is the country's largest airport and handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Delhi witnessed a dramatic change in the weather on Wednesday. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the change has been triggered by an active western disturbance over northwestern India. This weather is expected to continue till Friday, March 20.

"The system is expected to intensify over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab and Haryana from Thursday, leading to further rainfall over the next two days," Mahesh Palawat, a weather expert, told PTI.

"Current models suggest that weather conditions on March 20 are likely to be more intense," he added further.