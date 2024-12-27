Delhi rain today: Morning shower lashes capital amid cold wave; AQI remains ‘very poor’

Delhi rain today: Amid the ongoing cold wave conditions, rain lashed Delhi early on Friday, December 27, further affecting the temperature of the national capital. IMD forecast on Thursday said that Delhi's weather is likely to get more intense from December 27.(Screengrab/@ANI)

The temperature in Delhi stood at 13 degrees Celsius around 7:20 am on Friday. The IMD forecasts heavy rain and strong winds for December 27 and 28.

Visuals from several parts of the city, including Moti Lal Nehru Marg and India Gate, showed showers hitting the ground in the slightly foggy atmosphere.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday is likely to settle at 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, security and movement in the national capital has heightened in view of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise. Heavy deployment is in place on the Moti Lal Nehru Marg, where Singh's residence is located.

IMD forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is expected to receive thunderstorms with rain on Friday, December 27.

The IMD said the national capital on Thursday witnessed light rain or drizzle, with a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department had earlier said that weather conditions might intensify on Friday, when the national capital is likely to experience "moderate rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph".

The early morning hourly rainfall data from the IMD showed that areas like Safdarjung received a rainfall of 007.3 mm, while Palam saw 006.6 mm rain.

Lodhi Road and the Ridge area received a rainfall of 006.8 mm and 001.8 mm respectively.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) slightly improved on Thursday, recording an AQI of 340 (very poor). The air quality was forecast to improve further on Friday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 “severe".

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality of the national capital on Friday overall remains 'very poor'.

Pusa recorded an AQI of 353, while North Campus of 342, Mundka is at a severe level of 413, Wazirpur at 392, IGI Airport (T3) at 340, Dwarka Sector-8 at 412, RK Puram at 410, Lodhi Road at 345, Burari Crossing at 355, and JNU Stadium at 371.