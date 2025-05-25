Delhi weather: Traffic warning over IPL match, waterlogging | 5 points on roads to avoid, alternative routes

The Delhi traffic police on Sunday issued traffic advisories given the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium and traffic jams triggered by waterlogging caused by heavy rain. New Delhi: A pedestrian passes by an uprooted tree after strong winds and rainfall, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_25_2025_000020A)(PTI)

Also read: Are more rains expected in Delhi today? What weather agency said

Here are five points on routes to avoid, alternative routes.

The advisory said the traffic movement will be affected around Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium from 5:30 pm to midnight on May 25 due to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The affected stretches include Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Asaf Ali Road. It said heavy vehicles, including buses, won't be allowed to ply from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. It added that those going towards the stadium must use public transport to avoid congestion. It also warned commuters of traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging due to heavy rain. "As a result, traffic is restricted at the Azad Market underpass in both directions - from Azad Market towards Pratap Nagar and vice versa - due to waterlogging. Diversions have been implemented," a traffic alert read. The vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road are being diverted towards Barf Khana. Those coming from Barf Khana are being diverted towards Pul Mithai and Idgah. The traffic from Pul Mithai is being sent towards Barf Khana and Rani Jhansi Road, while the vehicles from Vir Banda Bairagi Marg are being diverted towards Old Rohtak Road, it said. According to another alert, the traffic is also affected on Rohtak Road in both carriageways - from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice versa - due to waterlogging and road repair work being carried out by the Public Works Department. Another disruption has been reported on GTK Road in the carriageway from Vikram Batra Flyover towards Azadpur due to waterlogging near Jahangirpuri Metro Station. Police have requested motorists to avoid the stretch and take alternate routes.

Rain battered Delhi on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. It triggered waterlogging and disrupted flight operations. The gusty winds also uprooted trees and electricity poles.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours.

Also read: Delhi rain triggers severe waterlogging, affects flight operations at IGI airport

Forty-nine flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. There was waterlogging at the airport's Terminal 3. 180 flights had been delayed, and some were cancelled.

Palam recorded winds gusts of 72 kmph, Pragati Maidan at 76 kmph and Jafarpur at 61 kmph.

The storm has brought the temperature of the city down.

With inputs from PTI