e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal

Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that keeping in mind the present situation in the national capital, the administration has decided to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kejriwal said that coronavirus infection in the national capital is spreading but the situation is under control.
Kejriwal said that coronavirus infection in the national capital is spreading but the situation is under control.(PTI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a press briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the national capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The number of containment zones are also being increased.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in mind the present situation in the national capital, the administration has decided to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions. “The situation will be reviewed again after a week,” he said.

“There are as many as 77 Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi at present,” Kejriwal said.

“Yesterday, we received reports 736 Covid-19 tests and 186 of them came out positive for coronavirus. That is 25% which is high,” Delhi Chief Minister said.

The CM said that all these 186 people who have tested positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic.

“These people showed no symptoms. We have no idea how many people are asymptomatic and are carrying the virus and spreading it to others,” he said.

Kejriwal said that coronavirus infection in the national capital is spreading but the situation is under control.

tags
top news
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
India under lockdown: Migrant labourer pedals 1,700 km in 7 days to reach home
India under lockdown: Migrant labourer pedals 1,700 km in 7 days to reach home
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news