Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:23 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a press briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the national capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The number of containment zones are also being increased.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in mind the present situation in the national capital, the administration has decided to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restrictions. “The situation will be reviewed again after a week,” he said.

“There are as many as 77 Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi at present,” Kejriwal said.

“Yesterday, we received reports 736 Covid-19 tests and 186 of them came out positive for coronavirus. That is 25% which is high,” Delhi Chief Minister said.

The CM said that all these 186 people who have tested positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic.

“These people showed no symptoms. We have no idea how many people are asymptomatic and are carrying the virus and spreading it to others,” he said.

Kejriwal said that coronavirus infection in the national capital is spreading but the situation is under control.