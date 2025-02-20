Delhi: Woman hires 19-year-old contract killer to murder husband, files his missing complaint; 1 held

The Delhi Police on February 3 found an unidentified body of a man in a rain drain near the FCI godown in North Delhi's Shakti Nagar. The mortal remains were sent for post-mortem. The fingerprint identification revealed that the deceased was Sonu Nagar, a Paharganj resident with a criminal history. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said that post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of Nagar's death.

Meanwhile, Nagar's wife Sarita filed a missing person complaint at Gulabi Bagh police station. According to a PTI report, she claimed that two unknown men had taken her husband from their residence on a motorcycle.

However, police found inconsistencies in her statement, DCP Banthia told PTI.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed, which analysed CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and IPDR data, which revealed that some people from Punjab had travelled to Delhi before the murder and were present near the crime scene.

The probe showed that Sarita and her mother were in contact with multiple Punjab-based numbers, one of which was actively used in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area.

CCTV footage confirmed that three men, including Sonu, were seen on a motorcycle heading toward Shakti Nagar, where his body was later dumped.

Based on these leads, the police conducted a raid in Muktsar and arrested 19-year-old Bagga Singh. During interrogation,Singh confessed to the crime and revealed that Sarita had hired them to kill her husband, the PTI report added.

Why did woman hire contract killer?

According to the police, Sarita was married to Sonu Nagar after a previous marriage. But she wanted to get rid of him due to property disputes. She allegedly conspired with Bagga and Gurpreet to have him killed. The duo executed the murder at Sonu's residence in Gulabi Bagh before dumping his body.

His accomplice, identified as Gurpreet, is currently absconding, police said.

Sonu's mobile phone was recovered from Bagga, along with the motorcycle used in the crime. The hunt is on to nab other people and to verify further details of the conspiracy, police added.