3 family members of Bengaluru man accused of stabbing 5 held for aiding him

The Indiranagar police have arrested three family members of a man, accused of stabbing five people within a span of six hours on Bengaluru road last week, for allegedly aiding his escape, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. After seven days of intensive efforts, Kadamba and his family members were arrested in a coordinated operation, police said. (Representational image)

The accused, Kadamba, was arrested earlier, following which his father, Suresh (55), elder brother Vishnu (28), and sister Sushmitha (24) were arrested on Saturday after a week-long investigation, they added.

Police said that Kadamba, along with an accomplice from Binnamangala, carried out multiple knife attacks under the influence of alcohol in Indiranagar on February 8, before attempting to flee.

After Kadamba allegedly stabbed the five victims, police launched a manhunt. Four special teams, led by DCP D Devaraj, were formed to track him down. After seven days of intensive efforts, Kadamba and his family members were arrested in a coordinated operation, police said.

“Kadamba has a history of criminal activities, including extortion, robbery attempts, and issuing threats,” Indiranagar police inspector HV Sudarshan said.

Investigators faced challenges in tracking Kadamba as he avoided using mobile phones. Police resorted to traditional methods, monitoring his family and close associates. Investigation revealed that Suresh played a key role in helping Kadamba evade arrest by taking him to meet lawyers to arrange or his bail, police said.

“We found that Kadamba’s father, brother, and sister assisted him in fleeing the scene. Suresh even transported him on his bike to approach a lawyer for legal help. Hence, we booked them under BNS Section 158 (aiding the escape of an accused). We produced them before the ACMM court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days,” Sudarshan added.