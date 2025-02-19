Menu Explore
UP: 35-year old Dalit man stabbed to death in Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
Feb 19, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Amit Balmiki, a 35-year-old Dalit man, was stabbed to death in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, Chavinder

A 35-year-old Dalit man named Amit Balmiki was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, police said.

Amit Balmiki, a 35-year-old Dalit man, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.(Unsplash/representative )
Amit Balmiki, a 35-year-old Dalit man, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.(Unsplash/representative )

Balmiki's body was recovered from Shahdabber village under the jurisdiction of Budhana Police Station, they said.

"The body of the victim was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is currently underway. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family," said Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh confirming the incident.

Balmiki was returning home when he was attacked and stabbed by a suspect identified as Chavinder earlier this morning, according to the complaint lodged by the victim's relatives.

The police have initiated a manhunt for Chavinder, who remains at large.

The security has been tightened in Shahdabber village in response to the incident, with additional police forces deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the CO said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
