Maharashtra: 3 injured after SUV rams into victims in Thane housing complex

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Three individuals were injured when an SUV crashed into them at a housing complex in Thane, Maharashtra.

Three persons were injured after an SUV rammed into them in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday, an SUV struck three people at a housing complex in the Thane region of Maharashtra, causing injuries.(PTI/representative )
On Tuesday, an SUV struck three people at a housing complex in the Thane region of Maharashtra, causing injuries.(PTI/representative )

A video of the incident that took place in the Kashimira area in the morning has surfaced on social media.

An official from the Kashigaon police station said the SUV dashed into three persons in the housing complex.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The official said a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the driver, who has been detained.

In the video, the rashly-driven SUV can be seen ramming into the victims.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

