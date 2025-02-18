Menu Explore
Maharashtra CM wants Wikipedia to correct factual inaccuracies about Chhatrapati Sambhaji

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered cyber police to contact Wikipedia for the removal of objectionable content about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state's cyber police to approach Wikipedia and request the removal of “objectionable” content regarding Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The announcement comes after various organizations flagged alleged historical distortions on the popular online encyclopedia, soon after the release of the Bollywood movie "Chhaava" which is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the iconic Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the press conference on the last day of the Winter Session of State Assembly.(ANI)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Fadnavis emphasised that the distortion of history on open-source platforms like Wikipedia would not be tolerated, particularly in light of the controversy. The film ‘Chhaava’, which focuses on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has stirred debate over how history is being depicted on Wikipedia.

"I have asked the Inspector General of Maharashtra's cyber cell to communicate with Wikipedia officials and ask them to remove the objectionable content regarding Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will not tolerate such distortions of historical facts on open-source platforms," Fadnavis said. He added that he had instructed officials to take any necessary action to address the situation.

However, Fadnavis acknowledged the challenges posed by Wikipedia's structure, noting that the platform operates globally and is managed by volunteers, who have editorial rights over the content. “Wikipedia does not operate from India, and it is run by volunteers who edit the content. We can, however, request them to implement regulations that will prevent such distortions of historical facts,” he said.

Wikipedia, a widely-used online encyclopedia, allows users from across the world to contribute and edit its content. As a free, open-source platform, it has long faced criticism for inaccuracies and biases in its articles.

Fadnavis on social media moderation

On the broader topic of social media regulation, Fadnavis also touched on the complexities of managing online platforms that lack geographical jurisdiction. “There is no geographical jurisdiction for social media. We will discuss this matter with the Union government,” he said. The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, stressed that freedom of expression has its limits, particularly when obscenity crosses the line. "When obscenity crosses limits, action can be taken," he asserted.

Fadnavis also raised concerns about the unauthorized sharing of cabinet agenda documents before official meetings. “I have instructed the offices of ministers not to share cabinet agendas beforehand. If this continues, I will be forced to take action. Do not break the law,” he warned.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
