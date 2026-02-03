Yamuna board to take up 1,100 infra projects in Delhi including flyover, upgrading water network

TYDB chairperson Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Monday: “In the first meeting of the board after nearly 15 years, we approved a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) that defines the nature of works to be taken up, and the process through which funds will be released to executing agencies. Over 1,100 small projects across all 16 assembly constituencies under the TYDB in East Delhi have been approved. Once the basic civic issues are addressed, bigger projects will be taken up from next year,” Lovely said.

Officials said that over 90% of the sanctioned works pertain to road, drainage and sewer network upgrades, largely to be executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

According to officials, the projects will be kicked off during the current financial year.

New Delhi : Days after the Delhi government approved ₹728 crore for the reconstituted Trans Yamuna Development Board (TYDB), senior officials said on Monday that the board proposes to undertake over 1,100 small infrastructure projects across East Delhi.

The proposal also includes a flyover from Shyamlal College to Ghazipur, for which a site inspection has already been carried out, officials said.

“We carried out an inspection with irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma to assess the feasibility, as a flyover above the drain can reduce congestion along this stretch on Road No. 57 near Dayanand Marg. The Irrigation department is now formalising a proposal,” Lovely said.

According to the documents issued by the urban development department, the SOPs lay down permissible works under the TYDB. These include upgrading water network (tubewells, water tanks and piped supply), construction of government schools, classrooms and community halls, development of libraries, sports complexes and parks, construction of roads, drains, subways and footbridges, street lighting including solar lights, and repair and maintenance of public assets.

The SOPs also allows procurement of medical equipment for government hospitals and dispensaries, installation of gym equipment in parks and construction of hostels, particularly for working women.

The guidelines clearly bar the use of TYDB funds for works in unauthorised colonies, stating that such projects fall under separate schemes handled by other departments. Proposals must also comply with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) manuals, general financial rules (GFR) and the latest Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR), officials said.

Under the approved procedure, TYDB members, including MPs and MLAs from the Trans Yamuna area who are special invitees, will submit detailed proposals specifying the nature of work, location, cost estimates, layout plans and timelines. Senior officials added that the executing agencies will be responsible for preparing consolidated estimates, securing no-objection certificates from land-owning agencies where required and ensuring geo-tagged photographs of proposed sites are submitted along with proposals.

“We are hoping that with better funding next year, we will be able to take on larger projects, like the Habitat Centre. For now, the focus is on basic amenities, such as roads, drainage and sewer networks,” said Lovely.