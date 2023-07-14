Rain may worsen Delhi flood woes, more showers for Himachal: Top weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued rainfall alerts for various states in the coming five days. These included flood-wrecked Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, many districts of Maharashtra, as well as states like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, which are set to receive different intensities of rainfall.

Vehicles ride through a flooded street after Yamuna river overflowed due to monsoon rains in New Delhi on Friday.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi, which is facing a flood-like situation due to rising level of the Yamuna river, received light rainfall today as well, adding to the woes of the people as several key areas remained inundated. Laxmi Nagar, Lutyens' Delhi were some areas which witnessed a drizzle in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, extensively damaged due to flash floods and landslides over the past few days, will also continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days, IMD said.

Here's the full weather forecast by IMD:

1)The national capital, its adjoining areas and Haryana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next 5 days, the weather body said. “We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on July 17 and 18,” Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist was quoted as saying by ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2)IMD also issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for several districts of Maharashtra starting today. A ‘Yellow’ alert was marked for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhugarg, Dhule for today. Of these, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will see ‘moderate’ rainfall tomorrow but Thane will be on ‘Yellow’ alert thereafter till July 18. IMD also put Mumbai ‘Yellow’ alert again on 17-18 July, as ‘heavy rainfall’ is expected there while the same for Palghar will be seen only on July 18. Separately, Sindhudurg will continue to be on a ‘Yellow’ alert till July 18; Raigad and Ratnagiri are on ‘Orange’ alert on July 17-18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3)Other than Himachal, isolated 'heavy' rainfall will occur in Rajasthan over the next five days. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh have been predicted to receive isolated ‘heavy’ to 'very heavy' rainfall during the same period.

4)IMD also said that while west Madhya Pradesh will get isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days, the rainfall activity will increase across eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and Goa from July 17 onwards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5)Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience 'fairly widespread, heavy to very heavy' rainfall till July 17.

6)'Heavy' rainfall is likely to occur over Bihar on July 17, while in Jharkhand, the same will be seen from July 15-17, IMD said.

7)Northeastern states namely Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya are projected to receive ‘heavy’ rainfall during the next four days; while Arunachal Pradesh will get heavy rains till July 16.

8)Gujarat is predicted to get ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall over isolated pockets on July 18.

9)Coastal Karnataka is expected to have isolated heavy rainfall till July 18. There may also be isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana, Kerala, and Maharashtra on July 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON