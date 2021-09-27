Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway blocked to protest farm laws

The protesting farmers on Monday morning, during their ‘Bharat Bandh’ call, blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway since 6 am and said they will open it up only by 4 pm to mark their protest. Ghaziabad police said entire traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad was passing through other border points such as the one near EDM Mall, at Anand Vihar and Surya Nagar.

The farmers under the banner of ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ have been protesting since November last year and demanding rollback of three new farm laws and a new law on minimum support price (MSP).

The Bharat Bandh has been called to protest on the first anniversary of the enactment of the three contentious farm laws.

“Our supporters have staged a sit-in at the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway since 6 am and we will vacate the area by 4pm. However, we are ensuring that no emergency vehicle is stopped. The Bharat Bandh call has been given to protest the three farm laws,” said Jagtar Singh Bajwa, farmer leader and UP-Gate site spokesperson from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Ghaziabad police officers said the farmers’ blockade of the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway of the Delhi Meerut Expressway(DME) started at 6 am.

“They told us that the place will be vacated by 4 pm. In order to ensure smooth movement, the traffic has been diverted through other borders near Anand Vihar. Our personnel are deployed and trying to manage traffic,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

The other carriageway of the DME from Ghaziabad-Delhi is already shut since December last year when farmers arrived and erected a dais at the UP-Gate site.