Delhi's air quality plummets to poor category, AQI reaches 292; Gopal Rai reacts

Delhi continued to grapple with pollution on Friday, October 17, as the air quality index (AQI) registered at 292, placing it in the poor category. Hazy morning air in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The weather department has forecasted a clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach approximately 36 degrees Celsius.

Speaking on the worsening air quality, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the government is committed to addressing pollution sources through its winter action plan.

He added the deteriorating weather conditions, including reduced wind speed and temperature, are contributing to the issue.

“The Delhi government is actively working to cut down on pollution sources. We believe that, with the cooperation of the people of Delhi, we can lessen the impact of pollution,” said Rai.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above normal, said the weather department.

An air quality index (AQI) ranging from 0 to 50 is classified as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, and 401 to 500 as severe.

The first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions took effect in the national capital on October 15 due to worsening air quality.

Stage 1 of the GRAP includes measures like dust control at construction sites, effective waste management, and frequent road cleaning.

The plan enforces strict monitoring of polluting vehicles, improved traffic management, and tighter emission controls for industries, power plants, and brick kilns.

It also calls for regular mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling to reduce dust, strict dust control measures at construction sites, and efficient waste management practices.

The plan outlines measures such as banning open waste burning, limiting the use of diesel generators, and prohibiting coal or firewood in eateries.

It emphasises a swift response to pollution-related complaints via the 311 APP, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, and other social media platforms.

