Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ for 3rd straight day as govt gears up for cloud seeding

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” range for a third straight day on Tuesday, even as the government geared up for a possible cloud seeding, and a western disturbance impacted the region. Additional moisture from Cyclone Montha, which was due to hit the coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, was expected to lead to overcast skies in the region. Delhi has had overall seven “very poor” air days this month. (HT PHOTO)

An average AQI of 304 (very poor) was recorded at 10am, compared to 301 at 4pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Overall, this is the seventh “very poor” air day this month.

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on October 19 when the AQI crossed 300. Delhi’s AQI crossed 200 for the first time this season on October 14, prompting restrictions under Stage 1 of Grap. Stage 3 measures kick in if the AQI crosses 400.

Grap’s Stage 1 focuses on dust mitigation at construction sites, waste management and reducing emissions. Under Stage 2, the entry of inter-state buses (other than EVs / CNG / BS-VI diesel) into Delhi is restricted.

On Monday, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was closely monitoring meteorological conditions and if deemed ideal, a cloud seeding attempt may be made on Tuesday. “...clouds were at a much higher elevation during the day. We eventually decided not to fly the aircraft on Monday. We can attempt it on Tuesday if conditions are found to be feasible and our aircraft is ready to fly at anytime,” he said