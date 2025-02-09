Delhi’s AQI drops to ‘poor’ as mercury dips to 7.8°C, wind speed slows

As Delhi’s political climate continues to simmer in the aftermath of the election results, the mercury dipped to 7.8°C on Sunday, two degrees below normal, compared to 9.8°C the previous day. New Delhi, India - Jan. 20, 2025: A view of fog engulfed at NH24, during morning hours in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 20, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The air quality worsened to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the average AQI reaching 201 at 9 am, up from Saturday’s 4 pm reading of 152 (moderate). A dip in wind speed, coupled with the fall in mercury, is behind the deteriorating AQI. Delhiites are now pinning their hopes on the winning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make tangible changes and address the city’s air quality crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a marginal rise in both day and night temperatures over the next three days as a western disturbance begins to influence the region.

Delhi had also recorded a warm day on Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 26.1°C. However, temperatures are likely to hover between 25-27°C on Sunday and between 26-28°C on Monday and Tuesday, according to IMD forecasts.

The IMD has also forecast an increase in wind speed, up to 25 km/hr in the region from February 12 onwards, which may help improve the air quality.

“While a western disturbance is impacting the region, it is fairly weak, so no rain is expected. It is only slowing down the wind speed locally,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.