Delhi’s AQI improves to ‘Poor’ after rain, chilly day ahead

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2025 10:21 AM IST

The city experienced light rain over the past 24 hours, and Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 284 (poor) at 9 am on Sunday

New Delhi: Capital’s air quality improved to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday following overnight rain. Another chilly day is expected, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 17°C, the same as Saturday.

Maximum temperature likely to hover around 17°C (ANI)
Maximum temperature likely to hover around 17°C (ANI)

The city experienced light rain over the past 24 hours, and Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 284 (poor) at 9 am on Sunday. This was an improvement from 327 (very poor) recorded at the same time on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Safdarjung, the representative weather station for Delhi, recorded 2.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday and Sunday. It also forecast isolated drizzle in parts of the capital on Sunday and issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, warning of moderate to dense fog.

“The rain was caused by a western disturbance affecting northwest India, and its impact will weaken by Sunday evening. A drop in the minimum temperature is likely from Tuesday,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday was 9°C, two degrees above normal, compared to 7.7°C the previous day. Forecasts indicate that the minimum temperature could dip back to around 7°C by January 15 as cold northwesterly winds return.

It is expected to remain chilly, with the maximum temperature likely to stay at around 17°C, as recorded on Saturday.

