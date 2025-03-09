Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 32.8°C, 4.4°C above normal

Delhi's maximum temperature settled 4.4 notches above normal at 32.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Met office said. Delhi experience maximum temperature settled 4.4 notches above normal at 32.8 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The relative humidity fluctuated between 40 per cent and 91 per cent during the day. The minimum temperature had settled at 13.5 degrees Celsius.

For Monday, the weather office has forecast misty conditions, with the maximum and the minimum temperatures expected to settle at 32 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital's air quality slipped to 'poor' from the 'moderate' category on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm recorded at 208, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.