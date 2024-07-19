Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight carrying 225 passengers diverted to Russia. What's the status?

Air India said on Friday all passengers on its flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which was diverted to Russia due to a technical glitch, are safe and are being provided all necessary assistance. The airline said flight AI183 made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The Air India flight had 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew onboard. (Pic for representational purpose only)

The flight had 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew onboard. According to the airline, all of them were taken to the terminal building for further processing.

The airline added that since Air India does not have its own at Krasnoyarsk International Airport, it is arranging for third-party support to provide the necessary assistance to passengers.

“As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third-party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers,” the airline said in a statement. “Air India is also in liaison with government agencies and regulatory authorities, and we are making arrangements for a ferry flight to KJA to take passengers onwards to San Francisco at the earliest.”

“All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait. We will share further updates as soon as they are available,” it added.

In a similar incident last year, an Air India fight on the same route had suffered technical problems and had to be diverted to Russia's remote town Magadan.

The Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew at the time. Its passengers were then shifted to makeshift accommodation in a school, where they remained for two days.

A replacement flight, carrying food and other essentials, was subsequently sent from Mumbai. The ferry flight later took the passengers to San Francisco.