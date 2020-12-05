e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: A mask soliloquy

Delhiwale: A mask soliloquy

To make pandemic-era sense of our evolving bond with the ubiquitous face mask, we’re making mask-specific interrogations with fellow maskers.

delhi Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 03:44 IST
Mayank Austen Soofi
Mayank Austen Soofi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nayan Sharma, a copywriter in a Gurugram-based education portal.
Nayan Sharma, a copywriter in a Gurugram-based education portal.(HT photo)
         

Face, what is it like? To make pandemic-era sense of our evolving bond with the ubiquitous face mask, we’re making mask-specific interrogations with fellow maskers. Here’s one with Nayan Sharma. A copywriter in a Gurugram-based education portal, the 21-year-old is currently working from home and was snapped on WhatsApp video, wearing a grey mask.

What’s your face like, without the mask?

I have looked at myself for all these years and yet never really looked at it. So I sent my pic to a couple of friends asking them how they would describe my features to a person who couldn’t see my face. One pointed out that I have a symmetrical face with “a very Roman nose”. Another said I have grim, contemplative eyes. And now I give my take—my face is long, with a wheatish complexion and a few moles. It is mostly symmetrical except for one eye that is slightly smaller than the other. I have a light stubble, a slim long nose, and brown eyes. I never cared for the shape of my lips but now I look at the mirror and they seem broad and even. To think of it, neither would I ever notice the lips of people in the BC (before corona) era, but usually I do remember the eyes of the people I meet. It’s a good thing masks aren’t covering our eyes.

What’s your personal history with masks?

I had to wear a mask as well as isolate myself for two months in 2019 when I was diagnosed with pleural effusion. Exactly a year later... déjà vu!

What kind of mask man are you — plain or bright colours?

Plain colours. I don’t use the mask to make any statement though it’s now a part of life.

Any work of art you identify with the mask?

‘In The Flesh?’ from the rock band Pink Floyd. It expresses the emotion of a person wanting to go out in the world but not being able to, and when they finally do, the world seems nothing like they would have imagined. All they see are cold eyes and disguises amid loud noises from all around.

How many masks do you own?

Three.

tags
top news
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In