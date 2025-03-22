Delimitation proposal hanging like the sword of Damocles: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday targeted the BJP-led central government over the issue of the delimitation, saying that a "sudden process without any consultation" is not driven by any Constitutional principle but by "narrow political interests." Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)

The chief minister made the statement during the first Joint Action Committee meeting on the issue of delimitation, which Tamil Nadu MK Stalin called.

Besides Vijyan and Stalin, the meeting was attended by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and senior BRS leader KT Ramarao, among others.

“The proposal, delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, is hanging over our heads like the sword of Damocles (looming danger),” Vijayan was quoted as saying by PTI. “Various reports indicate that the BJP-led union govt is going ahead into the delimitation process without any consultation.”

“This sudden move is not driven by any Constitutional principle or any democratic imperative. But by narrow political interests,” he added.

Vijayan also argued that if the delimitation exercise is carried out purely based on population, then Kerala and other southern states will suffer from this.

“Delimitation process, if it is undertaken after the census, will lead to a large increase in the number of seats of northern states while there will be a significant reduction of the southern states in Parliament,” the Kerala CM said, according to ANI.

"This will suit the BJP as they hold greater influence in the north. If delimitation is carried out purely based on population, then Kerala and other southern states will suffer as we have been bringing down our population since 1973 when the previous delimitation was carried out in which the number of seats in Lok Sabha was reorganised," he added.

At the meeting, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that if the exercise is carried out, South India “will lose its political voice.”

Stalin, meanwhile, favoured setting up an expert panel to draw up the political and legal action plan against the exercise. He also announced that the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The delimitation exercise – originally scheduled for 2026 – redefines the number of representatives a state sends to the Lok Sabha based on population.

Stalin argues that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation's future.

In February, union home minister Amit Shah sought to allay fears in Tamil Nadu, saying southern states will get a fair share of seats in the delimitation exercise.