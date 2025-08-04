Delivery person killed as speeding car hits scooter in southwest Delhi

A 40-year-old delivery agent was killed after his electric scooter was hit by a speeding car on Nelson Mandela Marg in southwest Delhi on Monday morning, police said. The DCP said that the offending vehicle has also been identified as an electric car.(Hindustan Times/File/Representatives)

Information about the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station around around 6.30 am. The victim has been identified as Rajkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Amit Goel said.

"Police, along with staff, reached the spot where an electric two-wheeler bearing a temporary registration number was found damaged, but no injured was found on the spot," the officer said.

Later police received information from AIIMS Trauma Centre regarding a man named Rajkumar, who was brought dead, he added.

The offending vehicle has also been identified as an electric car. Local enquiries are being conducted, and appropriate legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, the DCP said.