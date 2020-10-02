Demand for high-security registration plates hots up: All you need to know about HSRP

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:47 IST

The Delhi government last week urged vehicle owners to upgrade their vehicle number plates to high-security registration plates (HSRPs) to avoid fines.The ministry of road transport and highways had in 2018 made it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to provide HSRPs from April 2019.

It was formalised by the HSRP Order, 2018 that laid down the guidelines for the number-plate rule. With the state government’s notice last week, demand for HSRPs has shot up. Under the motor vehicles law, transport department and traffic officials can fine a vehicle owner between ₨ 5,000 and ₨ 10,000 for not having an HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

There are around 3.2 million vehicles in Delhi — including 1.9 million two-wheelers and 1.1 million four-wheelers.

Here is everything you need to know about HSRPs:

What are HSRPs?

HSRPs are hologram plates made with a laser-branded permanent identification number, which cannot be copied. The colour-coded stickers are meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel type. The stickers also include details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

How can you upgrade your registration plates?

You can contact vehicle dealers authorised by the government. The lists are available on the state transport departments’ website. Or, one may book an appointment with the chosen dealer.

How do things stand?

13,966 Registries between September 23 and 26.

Rule applies to all commercial and non-commercial motor vehicles

The rule applies to all commercial and non-commercial motor vehicles. The rule applies largely to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

What is the deadline?

The deadline to upgrade to HSRPs had not been specified, as of Sunday.

Charges for upgrading the number plate

₨ 300-400 for two-wheelers

₨ 600-1,100 for other vehicles

₨ 100 charge for only a sticker