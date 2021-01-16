Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

As Covid-19 vaccine roll out began on Saturday with inoculation of healthcare workers in the first phase, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) appealed to the Central government to urgently set up new travel protocols for those getting vaccinated against Covid-19.





In an appeal made by the national office bearers of TAAI on Saturday, Jyoti Mayal, President TAAI, said they have urged ministries of civil aviation and tourism to set guidelines for vaccinated travellers, issue verifiable certificates and set relevant standard operating procedures.

The TAAI is the largest and oldest travel and tourism association in India.

TAAI said that setting up of SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.

"Every person vaccinated in India must be granted a certificate and our government should also tie-up with all countries verifying and accepting their Covid vaccine certificates,” Mayal said.

TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India. However, as of now, there is no clarity in terms of how their entry will be permitted. TAAI urged for a uniform policy for setting up the verification process for travel by vaccinated fliers.

TAAI suggested that vaccinated people should be certified with the date of their vaccination mentioned and the requirement for a negative RT-PCR test result or quarantine for such passengers should be waived off. Besides, travel insurance should be taken by all travellers coming to India.

TAAI suggested that a verifiable confirmation of vaccination, in the form of a certificate, should be issued to every vaccinated citizen and it could be linked to the Aadhar card.

Currently travellers from New Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat need to carry a negative RT-PCR test result to be allowed entry into Maharashtra.

The association further argued for mandatory health/travel insurance for travellers, which is covered under mediclaim / corporate medical cover policies.