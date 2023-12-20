Democracy strangulated by this government: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government over the suspension of Opposition lawmakers, saying, “Democracy has been strangulated by this government.” Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi. (ANI file)

Gandhi announced the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election highlighting that “The issues at stake are fundamental” and “We have our task cut out both as a party in our own right and also as a member of the INDIA group,” while addressing the meeting of the Congress parliamentary party.

Gandhi also offered her first public reaction following the Congress’ defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls. “The results are very disappointing for our party is an understatement. We are facing enormous challenges, yet I am confident that our fortitude and resilience will see us through.”

The former Congress president, who piloted the party to return to power in 2004, asked her colleagues to “channel our disappointment into a positive drive for the coming general elections.”

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing, “...his disdain for the dignity of the house and his disregard for the people of our country” in a hard-hitting speech, Gandhi spoke about the suspension of large number of Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament. “Democracy has been strangulated by this government. Never before have so many Opposition Members of Parliament been suspended from the house, and that too, simply for raising a perfectly reasonable and legitimate demand,” Gandhi said.

“All that the opposition Members of Parliament asked for was a statement to be made by the home minister in the Lok Sabha addressing the extraordinary events of the 13th of December. There are no words to describe the arrogance with which this request was treated,” she added.

In her address to the CPP meeting, Gandhi described the December 13 incident of men jumping to the Lok Sabha floor in a major security breach as “inexcusable and cannot be justified.”

“It took four days for the Prime Minister to address the nation and express his views on the incident, and he did so outside of the Parliament. By so doing, he clearly indicated his disdain for the dignity of the house and his disregard for the people of our country. I leave it to you to imagine how the BJP would have responded had they been in opposition today,” Gandhi said.

A day after the meeting of the INDIA group that focused on seat sharing agreement, Gandhi spoke about the importance of the elections for the party.

“This government has conducted a systematic assault on democracy and the institutions that are its essential pillars, including Parliament. Diversity has been the strength that has distinguished India among the nations of the world. We have always been proud of the manner in which diverse religions, castes and ethnicities have co-existed and participated in building our beautiful nation. However, the actions of this government and the BJP have methodically weakened the very spirit of this unity.”

“The Constitution of the Republic of India is under attack. Economic inequalities are widening. There is a significant gap between the Prime Minister’s boasts about economic growth and the ground reality. Unemployment is soaring higher than in decades, and wealth is being concentrated in the hands of a select clique of industrialists. Prices of everyday commodities are skyrocketing. The poor are suffering. It is imperative that we take these issues to the public. It is equally our duty to fight with all our might against the forces that are damaging the social fabric that has sustained our nation throughout,” she said.

While Gandhi expressed disappointment over the recent electoral setbacks, she said, “We must channel our disappointment into a positive drive for the coming general elections. You are well aware of the innovative campaign that has been launched to strengthen our party’s finances, its importance cannot be minimized. I am confident that each and every one of you will do your part to ensure that it remains a sustained and successful effort.”

In her first public reaction on the party’s defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, she said it is “very disappointing for our party is an understatement. The Congress President has already had a first round of reviews to understand the reasons for our poor performance and draw the needed lessons for our organization. We are facing enormous challenges, yet I am confident that our fortitude and resilience will see us through.”

“Our ideology and our values are our guiding light at this difficult time. We must never forget that our leaders fought against insurmountable odds, with great courage and fortitude, to give us our freedom. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in the next few months. We have our task cut out both as a party in our own right and also as a member of the INDIA group. The Congress President has already launched our poll preparations. The rally being organized in Nagpur on our Foundation Day is a significant step in this direction.

The former Congress chief announced that “we must strive our utmost to fulfil” the trust and confidence of people of Telangana.

The former Congress president also lashed out at the BJP over defaming India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Referring to the criticism of Nehru during the discussions on the bills related to reservation in J&K, Gandhi said, “Those who distort history and twist historical facts just to defame great patriots like Jawaharlal Nehru have been running a relentless campaign. In these efforts, the prime minister and the home minister have taken the lead themselves, but we will not be intimidated or cowed down. We will persist in telling the truth.”

Gandhi reiterated the party’s stand on J&K: Immediate restoration of full statehood and elections at the earliest. She also said the aspirations of the people of Ladakh are equally important, they must be addressed and shown the respect they deserve.

In her first CPP speech after the passage of the women reservation bill, Gandhi described the “rider”—the quota will be implemented after the census and delimitation—as “an eyewash intended to mislead women and garner their votes while reneging on that which is rightfully owed to them.”

“Women’s representation in parliament is long overdue. There is no time to waste. It is our firm belief that reservation for women must be implemented immediately and it should cover women belonging to all communities including the OBC community,” Gandhi added.