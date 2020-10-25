e-paper
Home / India News / Dengue is under control in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Dengue is under control in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

The anti-dengue campaign was also supported by celebrities, including singer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged people to follow preventive measures against the disease.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Kejriwal changed water from potted plants and checked other sources of stagnant water at his residence under the campaign.
Dengue is under control in Delhi like it was last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He was speaking on the 8th Sunday of ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign against the vector-borne disease.

Kejriwal changed water from potted plants and checked other sources of stagnant water at his residence under the campaign.

The anti-dengue campaign was also supported by celebrities, including singer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged people to follow preventive measures against the disease.

“On the 8th Sunday of Delhi’s fight against dengue, I inspected my house for accumulated water and changed it. To prevent dengue, we have to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Just like last year, dengue is under control in Delhi. Delhi is defeating dengue for the second consecutive year,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.  The species of mosquito which causes dengue thrives in clean stagnant water. Water that deposits in pots, coolers, unused tires, vases and such sources need to be drained under the campaign.  Mosquito breeding can be checked by adding a small layer of oil or petrol to the accumulated water, and covering water tanks with lids.

The campaign encourages people to devote ten minutes at 10 am on Sundays for eight weeks to check mosquito breeding and encourages them to influence their 10 friends to follow suit.

