Denied toilet at home, UP teenager commits suicide

Embarrassed at having to defecate in the open as her family did not agree to build a toilet at home, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Wednesday at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, police said,

Hema Yadav, a class 11 student, was insisting on having a toilet in their house in Shiv Nagar area of Shikohabad town of the district, since the area around their home was water logged and she had to go a longer distance for defecation. She was also embarrassed at having to defecate in the open in the densely-populated area, according to her family

Hema frequently argued with her mother Manju Devi over the issue and even on Wednesday, they had a heated exchange, following which the girl allegedly decided to kill herself, Mahendra Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said.

Manju Devi revealed that the girl was insisting on having a toilet at home but family was not in favour of having it in the house and preferred using the plantation area in front for the purpose, he said, adding the mother used to put off the demand on pretext of arranging funds once her father, who works as a security guard in Agra, comes home.

The mother even took the latest argument as routine complaint and went away for household tasks, leaving the girl alone in the house. When she came back, she called her daughter but got no response and called on neighbours to help open the door to find Hema hanging from the roof.

Police reached the house and took body to district hospital for post mortem.

