Dense fog alert for 6 districts of Rajasthan, cold wave likely in another 3

Dense fog alert for 6 districts of Rajasthan, cold wave likely in another 3



india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:46 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Udaipur and Pilani shivered at 1.6, 2.5, 3.5 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday night.
Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Udaipur and Pilani shivered at 1.6, 2.5, 3.5 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday night.
         

The Met department has issued a Yellow Alert of dense fog for 6 districts and another alert of cold wave for 3 districts for Monday. Three cities of Rajasthan are reeling under freezing temperatures, and the meteorological department has predicted an increase in the minimum temperature in the next 48 hours to provide some respite to the state.

As per the met department, there could be dense fog for 3 days from December 21 to 23 December in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner, Shri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. Also the met department has issued a Yellow Alert of cold wave in 3 districts of Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts for Monday.

The cold wave which is continuing in Rajasthan from the last 5 days is continuing to keep mercury levels low. Only the hill station of Mount Abu remained coldest in the state on Saturday night recording -1.4 degrees, whereas Churu was recorded as the coldest place in the plains with a minimum of -.1 degrees Celsius followed by Fatehpur town with -0.8 degrees on Saturday night. Jaipur’s Jobner town also recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius temperature.

Mt. Abu, Sikar and Churu districts are witnessing freezing point temperatures since the last 3 days.

Meanwhile, the temperature in over a dozen districts remained below 5 degrees Celsius. Frozen dew was reported in these areas of the state.

State capital Jaipur also reeled under a cold wave with 6.6 degrees.

The Met department has forecast that the desert state will get relief from cold wave conditions in the next 48 hours from tomorrow onwards where the minimum temperature will increase from 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Udaipur and Pilani shivered at 1.6, 2.5, 3.5 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday night. However, the Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan have witnessed temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius.

