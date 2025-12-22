Dense fog and cold wave grip North India; visibility drops sharply, Delhi chokes under toxic smog

Large parts of northern India woke up to dense fog and biting cold on Monday, with several states reporting poor visibility and disruptions to daily life. From Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and Kashmir, fog and cold wave conditions continued to dominate the region. Commuters make their way through dense fog on a cold winter morning in Dausa on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

Delhi-NCR chokes under toxic smog

Delhi struggled with extremely low visibility as toxic smog lingered over the city in the early hours.Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed thick haze, raising concerns over possible flight delays and cancellations.

Air quality remained alarming in several pockets. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near NH-24 touched 363, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing it in the “very poor” category. To tackle the worsening pollution levels, authorities invoked GRAP Stage 4 restrictions across the national capital, PTI reported.

Uttar Pradesh covered in thick fog

Several cities in Uttar Pradesh reported dense fog and a sharp drop in visibility. Moradabad witnessed intense fog during the early morning hours, prompting authorities to advise commuters to exercise caution.

Ayodhya experienced a severe winter morning as dense fog and a cold wave made travel difficult. Varanasi also remained under a thick fog blanket, significantly slowing traffic movement. Lucknow residents woke up to chilly and hazy conditions as fog engulfed the city.

Chillai-Kalan begins in Kashmir

The harsh winter phase in Kashmir, locally known as Chillai-Kalan, began on December 21. Srinagar city remained covered in fog as a cold wave swept through the Valley, affecting visibility and flight operations.

Despite the cold spell, night temperatures remained unusually high. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, which was 6.4 degrees above the seasonal average. However, daytime temperatures dipped, with the maximum settling at 6.0 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below normal.

Sub-zero temperatures in Gulmarg

Gulmarg in north Kashmir emerged as the coldest location, recording sub-zero temperatures. The ski resort registered a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Other stations, including Pahalgam in south Kashmir, reported minimum temperatures ranging between 2.0 and 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light rain is likely in the plains over the next 12 hours.

Fog disrupts life in Haryana and Rajasthan

Dense fog also engulfed Karnal in Haryana, disrupting road traffic and daily routines. In Rajasthan, visibility at Jaipur International Airport dropped sharply, affecting both domestic and international flight operations.

With fog and cold wave conditions expected to persist, authorities have urged people to remain cautious while travelling, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

(With PTI inputs)