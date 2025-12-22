Weather today live updates: Smog disrupts air traffic in Delhi; 10 flights cancelled, over 150 delayed

Live

Today weather live updates: Morning walkers seen in a park in fog and chill weather at Dwarka in New Delhi.

Today weather live updates: As smog continued to reduce visibility in parts of Delhi, more than 150 flights were delayed at the IGI airport on Monday morning, while the overall air quality index in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold conditions are very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The weather bulletin has also warned of dense to very dense fog during the night and morning hours in eastern Uttar Pradesh till December 23. Meanwhile, dense fog during night and morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during December 24 to 28. Weather today live updates: Weather forecasts and warnings Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday.

Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over north Karnataka and Telangana.

Cold conditions are also very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

The IMD had forecast moderate fog on Monday for the national capital, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

