Weather today live updates: Smog disrupts air traffic in Delhi; 10 flights cancelled, over 150 delayed
- 2 Mins agoLight snow in Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti
- 13 Mins ago30 trains delayed in Delhi due to thick fog
- 14 Mins agoAmid dense fog, 10 flights cancelled at Delhi airport so far
- 28 Mins agoIMD forecast for Himachal Pradesh
- 38 Mins agoSnowfall in Kashmir, key roads shut
- 46 Mins agoZero visibility in parts of India today
- 57 Mins agoCold wave conditions expected today in these states
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoDense fog conditions expected in parts of India
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoThick grey haze envelops Delhi
Today weather live updates: As smog continued to reduce visibility in parts of Delhi, more than 150 flights were delayed at the IGI airport on Monday morning, while the overall air quality index in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold conditions are very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday....Read More
The weather bulletin has also warned of dense to very dense fog during the night and morning hours in eastern Uttar Pradesh till December 23. Meanwhile, dense fog during night and morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during December 24 to 28.
Weather today live updates: Weather forecasts and warnings
- Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three days.
- Isolated thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday.
- Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over north Karnataka and Telangana.
- Cold conditions are also very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
- Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.
- Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.
- The IMD had forecast moderate fog on Monday for the national capital, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Weather today live updates: Light snow in Lahaul and Spiti
Weather today live updates: Parts of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall on Sunday, bringing cheer to both tourists and locals.
Amid dense cloud cover, intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches of the district added a chill to the atmosphere. Following the fresh snowfall, severe cold gripped Lahaul valley. Read more here.
Weather today live updates: 30 trains delayed in Delhi due to thick fog
Visibility challenges, fog and smog have disrupted not just the air traffic but train operations as well. So far, 30 trains have been delayed in Delhi.
Weather today live updates: Amid dense fog, 10 flights cancelled at Delhi airport so far
Amid dense fog and visibility challenges, ten flights, including four arrivals and six departures, have been cancelled at the Delhi airport so far.
Weather today live updates: AQI this time much better, says union environment minister
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav spoke to news agency ANI on the pollution issue and said, "If you compare with previous season, the AQI days this time have been much better. However, the meteorological conditions in December, when we have these Western Disturbances, if they bring rain, then it's fine. But if they pass overhead without bringing rain, the wind stops."
"When the wind is still, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 remain constant.To address this, we have implemented the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) and given the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) the authority to implement it based on predictions. Because the CAQM not only handles these activities but also has to coordinate with the meteorological department, and based on that assessment, they have to implement GRAP to restrict these activities. Based on this year's experience with GRAP, we will improve coordination and implementation rules," he added.
Weather today live updates: IMD forecast for Himachal Pradesh
Weather today live updates: In Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said a moderate to severe snowstorm is likely at isolated places in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The two districts, along with Chamba, are also predicted to see light to moderate precipitation.
The IMD said dense fog is likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur (Bhakhra dam reserve), and Mandi (Balh valley) districts during late night and early morning hours of December 21 and 22.
Weather today live updates: Snowfall in Kashmir, key roads shut
Weather today live updates: The mountains of Kashmir received widespread light snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain on Sunday, coinciding with the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of the Valley’s winter, officials from the meteorological centre said.
In the first major spell of snow this season, several key roads, including the Srinagar-Leh (SSG) Highway and the Mughal Road, were shut, while multiple flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport, HT reported earlier.
Weather today live updates: Zero visibility in parts of India today
Today weather live updates: IMD data showed that between 7.30am and 8.30am, zero visibility was recorded at Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Jabalpur. It was 50 metres at Lucknow, Jaipur, Varanasi, Gaya, Rourkela and Khajuraho.
“Dense fog was recorded at Palam as visibility touched 150 metres. Fog is impacting Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, west and northern Rajasthan, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura,” an IMD official told HT.
Today weather live updates: Thick grey haze shrouded Delhi on Monday morning, with the air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The Air Quality Index (AQI) at seven air quality monitoring stations was 'severe', with Narela logging the highest reading at 418.
