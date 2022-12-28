Dense fog, cold wave to continue over north India: 5 updates

Shivering cold wave conditions continue to grapple north Indian states on the third consecutive day this week. Several states have witnessed dense to very dense fog today morning with visibility lowered down to sub-zero level in some parts. Flight and train services continue to get disrupted due to low visibility of around 50 metres. The Rainfall and thunderstorm were observed in many place across southern India along with some northeastern states yesterday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold to severe cold wave conditions were also experienced yesterday in parts of north India along with some other places.

Top facts| Rajasthan shivers at sub-zero temperatures; no respite for Delhi soon

Here are today's top five updates linked to fog/cold wave:

According to IMD, dense fog will continue to blanket over isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the next four to five days. Similar conditions will also be witnessed over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next two days. Over 100 flights were delayed along with two diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday due to dense fog. Around 15 flights were delayed till 7 pm yesterday at Chandigarh's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport owing to foggy conditions. Visibility recorded at sub zero level in Bhatinda, 25 metres in Amritsar and Bareilly, 50 metres in Dehradun, Purnea and Agartala, 200 metres in Patiala, Ambala and Bahraich. Delhi, Lucknow, Gaya, Kolkata, North Lakhimpur and Imphal witnessed visibility of around 500 metres. Cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Himachal Pradesh, isolated pockets of Haryana and north Rajasthan yesterday. Cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi. Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mahe, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura observed rainfall and thunderstorm yesterday.