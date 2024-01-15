Dense fog conditions likely to persist over North India; trains, flights delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that dense to very dense fog conditions are anticipated to persist over northern India for the next four to five days. School going children find their way through heavy morning fog on a winter morning in South West Delhi Dwarka. (Hindustan Times)

In a release, the IMD said that the visibility fell below 200 meters at 5:30 am on Monday in various regions, including Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

The release stated that very dense fog was likely to occur in many parts of Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Additionally, dense fog was observed in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu division, West Rajasthan, Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh. Moderate fog was reported in isolated areas of Assam and Jharkhand, according to the release.

The IMD also issued a weather forecast, predicting no significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest India for the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of approximately two degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

Central India is expected to experience no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next five days, as per the release. Furthermore, the IMD predicts no significant change in minimum temperatures over East India in the next 24 hours, followed by an increase of about two to four degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

Train delays reported

On Monday, railway officials reported that approximately 18 trains bound for Delhi were experiencing delays due to fog, while flight services in the national capital were disrupted due to reduced visibility.

Northern Railways provided details of delays, with the Katihar-Amritsar Express running approximately five hours behind schedule, and the Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express facing delays of around six to six and a half hours each.

Similarly, the Rewa-Anand Vihar Express and Banaras-New Delhi trains were projected to arrive in Delhi over four hours later than scheduled, according to railways official data.

Railway officials stated that a three-hour delay is anticipated for the arrival of the Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Express.

Two long-distance trains, the Nanded-Amritsar Express and Prayagraj-Bhiwani Express, are experiencing delays of about two to two and a half hours each.

Additionally, nine trains, including Amritsar-Nanded Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction, Chennai-New Delhi, Amritsar-Mumbai Mail, Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express, and Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express, were running late by about one to one and a half hours, as per railway authorities.

Delhi airport issues advisory

The Delhi airport issued a notice advising passengers to get in touch with airlines prior to their travel.

The airport authority said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

On Sunday, poor visibility and dense fog conditions in North India affected the flight operations of IndiGo, causing inconvenience for air travellers.

On Sunday morning, the Delhi airport experienced disruptions in operations with 10 flights diverted, almost 100 delayed, and some cancelled due to low visibility caused by dense fog conditions. An official told PTI, that between 4:30 am and 12 noon, a total of 10 flights, including 2 international ones, were redirected to Jaipur. Additionally, around 100 flights, including international services, faced delays, and a few were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.