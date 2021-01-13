Dense fog envelops Delhi; airport operations remain unaffected
The national Capital woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. Even as dense fog covered parts of Delhi, including the airport, officials said there was no impact on flight operations but low visibility procedures were set in place. The airport officials were yet to release the data on the visibility at the airport.
An official from Delhi airport said there was no impact on flight operations due to fog on Wednesday morning. “Low visibility procedures were activated but no diversions or cancellations were reported due to fog. All the three runways continued to operate normally throughout,” the official said.
Delhi airport shared on its Twitter handle that low visibility procedures were in place and flight operations were normal.
The air quality in Delhi also took a turn for the worse on Wednesday as the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reached 340, in the very poor zone. Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI was 293, in the poor zone.
The temperature is likely to remain above 4 degree Celsius, IMD scientists said. They said with wind speeds slowing down, there is a possibility of moderate to dense fog in some parts of the city throughout this week.
“After the leading of the recent Western Disturbance, the moisture in the air had also increased, this also paved way for conducive conditions for fog,” an IMD scientist said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox