Dense fog envelops Delhi; airport operations remain unaffected

The national Capital woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. Even as dense fog covered parts of Delhi, including the airport, officials said there was no impact on flight operations but low visibility procedures were set in place. The airport officials were yet to release the data on the visibility at the airport.

An official from Delhi airport said there was no impact on flight operations due to fog on Wednesday morning. “Low visibility procedures were activated but no diversions or cancellations were reported due to fog. All the three runways continued to operate normally throughout,” the official said.

Delhi airport shared on its Twitter handle that low visibility procedures were in place and flight operations were normal.

The air quality in Delhi also took a turn for the worse on Wednesday as the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reached 340, in the very poor zone. Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI was 293, in the poor zone.

The temperature is likely to remain above 4 degree Celsius, IMD scientists said. They said with wind speeds slowing down, there is a possibility of moderate to dense fog in some parts of the city throughout this week.

“After the leading of the recent Western Disturbance, the moisture in the air had also increased, this also paved way for conducive conditions for fog,” an IMD scientist said.