Fog shrouds parts of the national Capital, at the Ghazipur area in New Delhi. (File photo)
india news

Dense fog reported from most northern states; temperature likely to drop

Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to cold wave conditions
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Delhi woke up to very dense fog on Tuesday morning with less than 50 m visibility at Safdarjung and Palam.

Dense to very dense fog is also affecting other northern states with Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Jaisalmer, Agra, Gorakhpur recording visibility of less than 25m each; and Bikaner, Churu, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Patna and Gaya at less than 50m visibility, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Fog layer causing less than 50m visibility is categorised as very dense fog by IMD.

Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees C at 5.30am. Wind direction is likely to have changed from easterly to westerly/northwesterly over northwest India from Monday night. Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from January 18 to 20 and over western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from January 19 to 21, according to IMD’s Monday bulletin.

Dense to very dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha during the next 24 hours. Cold day conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next two days.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 22 that is likely to cause widespread rain or snow in the region on January 23 and 24, and isolated rain/thundershower over the adjoining plains of northwest India during January 23 and 24.

According to IMD, a cold day or a severe cold day is classified as such based on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees C and maximum temperature of 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degrees C below normal, respectively.

A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lower than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees C in the plains.

india news

We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over farm laws
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
It has also issued a detailed questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC office, in New Delhi. Photo by Sanjeev Verma
india news

'Tragedy unfolding today in country': Rahul Gandhi on protest over farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"There is a tragedy unfolding today in the country, govt wants to ignore the issue and misinform the country," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a conference after the release.
KPCC President D K Shivakumar during a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI File photo)
india news

Supreme Court shouldn’t stay but scrap farm laws: Congress’s DK Shivkumar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:04 PM IST
DK Shivakumar said that the Congress party will hold a big protest on Wednesday backing the farmers protesting against legislations enacted in September.
India has 6.8 gigawatts of existing nuclear generation capacity, which accounts for roughly 2% of the nation’s total capacity.(AP representative image)
india news

India debuts largest nuclear reactor with more planned

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:01 PM IST
India is counting on its nuclear program to help meet its Paris climate commitments to reduce the emissions intensity.
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (File photo)
india news

Maharashtra mulls police action against Arnab in leaked chats case: State home minister

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:59 PM IST
A delegation led by Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant met Deshmukh and demanded action in the leaked chats case. The delegation said the state government has every right to initiate action
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose speaks to the media in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:43 PM IST
In a gazette notification, the ministry stated that decision was taken to “honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation”
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HTphoto)
india news

Maharashtra resumes Covid-19 vaccination drive after delay over CoWin

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The state intends to inoculate 28,500 people in a day through sessions at 285 centres across the state
Saif Ali Khan plays a lead role in web series ‘Tandav’. (File photo)
india news

Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
A BSP member filed the case for showing the UP Police in a bad light and hurting religious sentiments and social beliefs
Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter along with a newspaper clipping on the issue.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this "sweeping shift" of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, examined computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models, and measured the tropical rain belt's response to a future scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise through the end of the current century.
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
india news

Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The BJP has also targeted the Congress for accepting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese government
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Congress has been continuously demanding a repeal of the three laws and has also called a nationwide protest and a "Raj Bhavan Gherao" in all the states.
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik briefly brought out of ward

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Naik, 68, was on his way from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on January 11 when the accident took place. The minister's wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed in the accident.
Many Indian officials believe that China's will not move out of the contested points in East Ladakh sector till President Xi Jinping delivers his address to mark 100 years of Communist Party of China (AFP)
india news

China’s PLA may ramp up military activity in Ladakh in 2 months

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
