New Delhi The Department of Telecommunications released on Thursday four sets of draft rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, for a 30-day consultation period, covering interception, suspension of telecom services, cybersecurity and critical telecom infrastructure. Department of telecommunications releases four sets of draft rules for consultation

While the interception and telecom suspension rules largely mirror existing regulations, the Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure Rules are new.

Interception Rules

The draft maintains that interception orders can be issued by the union or state home secretary. In “unavoidable circumstances”, a duly authorised joint secretary-level officer may issue the order. For remote areas or operational reasons, the head or second senior-most officer of a law enforcement or security agency can issue the order.

The central government can specify agencies to intercept messages for reasons including national security, public order or preventing incitement.

As is the case now, the interception order must specify: the authorised agency that will intercept; and one or more of the five reasons for which interception can be ordered and will limit use of intercepted messages to these reasons only. Unless revoked earlier, the order will remain in force for a maximum of 60 days but can be renewed. No order can remain in force for more than 180 days.

Requirements for maintenance and destruction of interception orders remain the same. Records related to an interception order and intercepted messages must be destroyed every six months unless they are required for functional reasons. DoT and the telecommunication entity must also destroy records within two months of discontinuation of interception.

Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy director of Access Now, criticised the provision for destroying interception orders as it could encourage “impunity” due to lack of accountability.

Three changes have been made. One, DoT must authorise two nodal officers in each service area to receive and act on interception orders.

Two, telecom entities now include those establishing, maintaining or expanding telecom networks. Chima asked, “Who is exempted, how and on what grounds? Does a minister’s press statement count as an exemption? Will there be a gazette notification? These are black areas.”

And three, the rules exclude demonstration and testing of lawful interception systems that telecom entities might required to put in place.

Internet suspension rules

While the suspension of telecom services rules also remain largely the same, the proposals include provisions that require publication of all suspension orders, stating reasons, geographical area and duration, capped at 15 calendar days.

Vrinda Bhandari, a Supreme Court lawyer, noted, “The fact that the government is placing these rules for public consultation is welcome... The proposed Rule 5(3) is new and permits the Review Committee to set aside an order that fails to meet the prescribed standards”.

Cybersecurity and critical telecom infra

The department also introduced draft telecom cybersecurity rules, mandating telecom entities to implement measures to prevent and respond to cyber incidents.

These rules seek to empower the central government, or any authorised agency, to seek “traffic data and any other data” from a telecom entity for cyber security reasons.

This collected data might be analysed to take measures to enhance telecom cyber security and, if so deemed necessary by the central government for the purposes of ensuring telecom cyber security, be “disseminated” to law enforcement and security agencies, or be shared with telecom entities and users.

Like in the interception rules, a telecom entity includes both authorised and exempted entities, including telcos and telecom infrastructure providers.

The proposed rules mandate all telecom entities to appoint an Indian chief telecommunication security officer based in the country, to adopt a telecom cyber security policy, and conduct periodic telecom cyber security audits, amongst other things.