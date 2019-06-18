Deposit Rs 3 crore as security money for weddings, HC to Gupta brothers

The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday directed a South Africa-based non-resident Indian (NRI) family to deposit Rs 3 crore with the Chamoli district magistrate as security money, which could be used to restore the environment in the event of any damage as a result of its wedding functions.

The high-profile wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, was scheduled to take place in Auli from June 18 to 20 while the marriage of Atul Gupta’s son Shashank was scheduled from June 20 to 22.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma issued the direction after hearing a public interest litigation that alleged that the extensive wedding preparations were damaging environment in Auli.

The court directed the Gupta brothers to deposit Rs 1.5 crore by June 19 and the rest of Rs 1.5 crore on or before June 21, failing which the district administration can take action against them. The court also ruled that no fire crackers would be burst during the wedding and noise levels must not go beyond the permissible decibels. The court directed that the action plan submitted by the state pollution control board to minimise the environmental impact during the wedding ceremony should be adhered to.

Aditya Pratap Singh, the counsel of the board, submitted an action plan before the court on how solid waste, biodegradable waste generated during the wedding will be dealt with.

TS Bindra, counsel of Gupta brothers, said, “The court is very sensitive towards environmental issues. A security of Rs 3 crore has been asked to be submitted...”

