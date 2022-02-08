Deputy commandant among four CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Bijapur

RAIPUR: Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including a deputy commandant, were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device blast (IED) in Bastar’s Bijapur district, police said.

Of the four, three seriously injured were airlifted to Raipur and doctors have said that their condition is stable, the police added.

The incident took place at 3 pm on the Murkinar road under the jurisdiction of the Modakpal police station, said P Sundar Raj, inspector general of police, Bastar, said.

“A team of CRPF’s 153rd battalion of Chinnakodepal camp was on area domination operation, which is around 15 km from Bijapur district headquarters when CRPF jawans came in contact with the pressure IED causing an explosion”, the IG said.

Those who were injured in the blast were deputy commandant Palwan Vishwas, assistant sub-inspector Sadashiv Yadav, head constable Rajiv Ranjan and constable Om Prakash.

“We have immediately shifted the injured to Bijapur district hospital after the incident. Later, at around 6 pm, the two injured officers and the head constable were airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. Doctors said that the condition of the three seriously injured is improving,” the IG said.

Officials working in Bastar believe that after Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju became the general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2018, the Maoists are now focusing on IED blasts as opposed to straight exchanges of fire.

