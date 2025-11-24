Devendra Fadnavis announces ‘Paatal Lok’ plan to ease traffic congestion in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government is working on creating a vast underground “Paatal Lok” network of tunnels across Mumbai to ease traffic congestion in the city, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said, according to PTI. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai on November 17, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)(Raju Shinde/HT photo)

Fadnavis, while addressing a session at IIMUN's (India's International Movement to Unite Nations) Youth Connect, said that the planned tunnel grid would cover the city in multiple directions.

"We are creating a 'Paatal Lok', a widespread network of tunnels across Mumbai city for complete decongestion," he said, according to PTI.

The chief minister mentioned that it will serve as a supplementary network in addition to the existing arterial routes. "It will be a parallel network to existing roads," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Fadnavis calls Ajit Pawar’s ‘vote-for-funds’ comment a routine poll rhetoric

He added that the expanding Metro corridors would further complement the ‘Paatal Lok’ plan.

The term "Paatal Lok" has gained popularity through a popular Hindi web series, particularly for its portrayal of the underworld.

‘Average speed will be 80kmph’: Fadnavis



Elaborating on the plan, Fadnavis said that the coastal road from south Mumbai to Bhayandar (in Thane district) would act as a barrier-free parallel route to the Western Express Highway.

"Sixty per cent of Mumbai moves on the Western Expressway. Until you decongest it, there is no solution," he said. "We are creating a network of parallel roads...where your average speed will be 80 km per hour," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The chief minister then went on to list multiple tunnel projects under construction in the city, including the Thane-Borivali and Mulund-Goregaon tunnels. "This would improve the east-west connectivity," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor, CM urge vice chancellors to improve state universities

A new parallel road connecting Borivali and Goregaon, along with the Worli-Shivdi connector, is expected to be finished next year. This will enable smooth travel from the Atal Setu to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Fadnavis added that the tunnel connecting Atal Setu to Girgaon Chowpatty through the Eastern Express Highway is expected to be completed within three years. "It will be a solution to the current traffic jams," he added, according to PTI.

According to the chief minister, another proposed tunnel connecting Bandra to the Bandra Kurla Complex would make access to the domestic airport better for the residents. "From south Mumbai to the domestic airport, people will reach in 20 minutes," he said.