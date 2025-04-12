Devendra Fadnavis pitches for building Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday raised the demand for a national memorial dedicated to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi. Union Home minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.(Maharashtra BJP/X)

"It is a matter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in the Arabian Sea. We will complete the court battle and ensure that the smarak is built. There should be a national memorial of Maharaj in Delhi too," ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying during his address to the gathering on the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where Union home minister Amit Shah along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.

‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj our Devta’: Fadnavis

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our Devta. It is because of him that we are free and can carry out our duties. If he was not there, we wouldn't have been here. He built a strong presence for us. Not only this, Shivaji united Athra pagad zati (18 different castes). He established the Hindavi Swarajya. This resulted in our saffron flag being hoisted in Delhi and in India,” he added.

Shinde said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj witnessed his coronation at Raigad Fort and spent his last day here as well.

"We are here because of Shivaji Maharaj," Shinde asserted.

‘India will be number 1 in world, in line with Shivaji’s vision': Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah recalled the Maratha icon's early years.

“Neither luck was with him (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) nor was the past with him; neither did he have money or an army. A child with his indomitable courage and determination gave Swaraj's mantra to the entire country. In no time, he shattered the 200-year-old Mughal rule and freed the country.

Today, after 75 years of independence, we stand before the world with our heads held high. We pledge that when we complete 100 years of independence, our India will be number 1 in the world, in line with Shivaji's vision,” ANI quoted him as saying.