Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA's protest march: ‘Gaining political capital…’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) for carrying out its protest march in Mumbai. “It was a nano morcha for political capital,” he told reporters after the march, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

“The police had asked the MVA to use Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for the rally but they did not follow the directions knowing that the ground could not be filled,” Fadnavis added, implying a poor turnout for the protest march.

The MVA launched the ‘Halla Bol’ march against the ruling Eknath Shinde government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - demanding his removal. The march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover.

Several senior leaders including Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar took part in the protest march.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the rally said that it was the “biggest morcha since Samyukta Maharashtra Movement”.

“The protest march should send a message to Delhi. This rally shows all opposition parties have come together to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra,” he said.

Thackeray added, “Barring those who hate Maharashtra, all political parties have participated in the march. We would not tolerate the insult of the icons of Maharashtra. It is unfortunate that a person occupying the chair of the governor uses derogatory words against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar."

Meanwhile, NCP's Ajit Pawar said that the march was a "testimony to the fact that when the crisis of treason and disintegration of the state comes to Maharashtra, the whole of Maharashtra is on fire through the self-esteem and identity of the state and the state does not rest until its goals are achieved.”

(With inputs from PTI)