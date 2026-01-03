Devotees arrive in large numbers for first Snan of Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj

Devotees arrived in large numbers across Uttar Pradesh on the first day of Magh Mela 2026 to take a holy dip on the occasion of Paush Purnima, marking the first 'snan' of the religious congregation here on Saturday. Devotees arrive at Sangam to attend Magh Mela 2026 ahead of Paush Purnima on the eve of Paush Purnima 'Magh Mela 2026', in Prayagraj (ANI) In Ayodhya, pilgrims gathered in huge numbers at the banks of the Sarayu River from early morning to perform the sacred bath, chanting hymns and offering prayers. At Prayagraj, devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to participate in the auspicious ritual. Saints and seers described the Magh Mela as a deeply sacred occasion. "During the Magh Mela, devotees visit to seek purification, spiritual upliftment and divine blessings. Taking a holy dip these days is believed to cleanse sins, purify the soul and bring divine grace," a sadhu said “During the Magh Mela, devotees visit to seek purification, spiritual upliftment, and divine blessing...Taking a holy dip on these days is believed to cleanse sins, purify the soul, and bring divine grace...” Another Sadhu said, "...The Magh Mela is very sacred... Its sanctity is equivalent to that of the Mahakumbh" Also read: Magh Mela begins today; 30 lakh likely to take first holy dip | Hindustan Times

A devotee said, "People have come in large numbers to take a holy dip. Proper security arrangements have been made...The arrangements here are very good..." Devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration. "People have come in large numbers to take a holy dip. Proper security arrangements have been made, and the facilities here are very good," a devotee said. Also read: Magh Mela: Yogi Adityanath says safety of devotees govt’s top priority | Hindustan Times District Magistrate Manish Kumar Varma said, "Everything is going on smoothly. All arrangements are in place. Devotees are taking a dip at every ghat. No one is facing any inconvenience. People can come and go from the Sangam Kshetra with ease. People have come here in good numbers and are doing 'snaan'..." Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said, "We talked to all the devotees who have come here, and they told us that they are happy with the arrangements and they are conveniently offering prayers and doing 'snaan'... We have made all possible arrangements, and the situation is normal here..." Authorities said a steady inflow of pilgrims is expected to continue in the coming days as the Magh Mela progresses. The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.