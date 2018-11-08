Lion air crash triggers DGCA advisory for Boeing Max pilots in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told Jet Airways and SpiceJet to check all their Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the model operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air which crashed last month killing all onboard, and take “corrective action” to tackle a possible situation that could lead to “significant altitude loss”.

The aviation regulator said US’ Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued advisories based on an initial investigation into the Lion Air flight crash that killed all 189 on board last month.

“Both the documents address erroneous high Angle Of Attack sensor input and corrective action for the same as it has a potential for repeated nose-down trim commands of the horizontal stabiliser,” the regulator said in a statement.

Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the only two Indian carriers which operate the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

According to Boeing, an angle of attack (AOA) is the angle between the oncoming air or relative wind and a reference line on the airplane or wing. Sometimes, the reference line is a line connecting the leading edge and trailing edge at some average point on the wing, it says.

An AOA sensor keeps track of the angle at which wind is passing over the wings and tells pilots how much lift a plane is getting, an information which can be critical in preventing the aircraft from stalling and diving.

“This condition, if not addressed, could cause the flight crew to have difficulty controlling the airplane, and lead to excessive nose-down attitude, significant altitude loss, and possible impact with terrain,” DGCA said.

“Within 3 days after receipt of FAA AD, changes to Airplane Flight Manual have to be done for procedures which have to be followed by the flight crew. DGCA has ensured that all Indian operators are aware of the FAA AD and have taken appropriate corrective action.”

An official said a false AOA means that the automatic system in the aircraft might start taking corrective action, which could endanger the safety of the plane. The pilot needs to deactivate the system in such a situation manually and needs proper training, which the airlines must ensure to, the official added.

