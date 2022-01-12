DGCA issues guidelines for Covid positive air crew

Flight and cabin crew who exhibit moderate to severe symptoms of Covid-19 will have to undergo special medical examinations and obtain a certificate that they have clinically recovered before they can rejoin work, the country’s civil aviation regulator has said in fresh guidelines.

The special medical exam will be held at one of the Indian Air Force boarding centres after complete clinical recovery, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular posted on its website on Monday.

“Such pilots can be considered for unrestricted flying provided their clinical examination and laboratory investigations reveal no finding that can cause a functional deficit,” the circular said. “Once declared ‘fit for flying’ at the IAF Boarding Centre, the aircrew can commence flying only after DGCA Medical Assessment is issued.”

If the isolation of a crew member was more than 14 days, he or she will be examined by DGCA-certified class 1 medical examiner, who will have to issue a cure certificate, the regulator said. “The aircrew can commence flying only after DGCA medical assessment is issued.”

Aircrew members who experience mild symptoms can remain in home quarantine for seven days after onset of symptoms and no fever for three days. “There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over” in such cases, the circular said.

Asymptomatic aircrew will undergo home isolation, and on completion of seven isolated days, the aircrew can be declared fit for unrestricted flying by his or her company doctor, provided their clinical parameters are normal.

“The cure certificate issued by the company doctor or concerned specialist will have to be sent to DGCA medical cell for inclusion in the crew’s previous medical record,” the circular stated.