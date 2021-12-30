e-paper
Home / India News / DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted

DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An aircraft seen on the runway at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at Dum Dum in Kolkata.
An aircraft seen on the runway at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at Dum Dum in Kolkata. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday modified its order to extend the suspension on international flights till January 31. The DGCA also said that international flights to and from the United Kingdom will remain suspended till January 7.

