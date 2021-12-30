DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exemptedindia Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday modified its order to extend the suspension on international flights till January 31. The DGCA also said that international flights to and from the United Kingdom will remain suspended till January 7.
