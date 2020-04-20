DGCA tells airlines not to resume bookings

india

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday directed airlines to refrain from resuming online ticket bookings a day after civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told them to restart the process only after a decision is taken to end the bar on domestic and international flight operations.

In a circular, the aviation regulator said that none of its circulars regarding the extension of lockdown allowed airlines to restart the bookings for journeys from May 4. The 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring social distancing was extended until May 3 last week. The Centre has, however, allowed certain activities particularly in rural areas outside the Covid-19 containment zones from Monday.

“It has been brought to notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flights from May 4 has been taken yet. In view of this, all airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as described... The airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations,” the DGCA circular said.

Some airlines, including state-run Air India (AI), opened bookings on select domestic routes from May 4. This prompted Puri to advise them to do so only after the government takes a decision on restarting flight services.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations... Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government,” Puri said on Saturday.

A spokesperson for AI said they had now stopped online bookings. “Even if you see an option to book a flight, one will not be able to go to the payment section.”

SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo did not respond to repeated attempts for a response to the circular.

