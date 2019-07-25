I vowed to fight war crimes: Capt Saurabh Kalia’s father

‘My fight is for respect to all soldiers’

DHARAMSHALA: Twenty years have passed since the 1999 Indo-Kargil war, but for Captain Saurabh Kalia’s parents, the war for justice is not over.

N K Kalia, 70, received the mutilated body of his martyred son — one of the first casualties of the war — on June 10.

“Eyes punctured, ear drums pierced, vital organs chopped off and body bearing burn marks. I had never heard or seen such brutality,” said Kalia, a retired scientist who worked with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Captain Kalia of 4 Jat Regiment was all of 22 when he and five other soldiers went on a reconnaissance patrol off Bajrang Post in the Kaksar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, to investigate reports of incursion by enemy on Indian soil. They were taken captive by Pakistani troops May 15, 1999. They were tortured contrary to all international conventions on war.

“The day he returned home wrapped in the tricolour, I vowed to fight for justice against war crimes. Whether we achieve success or not, this war will end with our death,” says Kalia.

He moved the top court in 2012 seeking direction to the union government to take up his son’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was recently in the news for its ruling on Kulbushan Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer.

In response, the Centre told the apex court in 2015 that since this was a bilateral issue between two countries, India could not raise it in the ICJ without Pakistan’s consent. The matter is now pending and has not been listed for hearing in the past two years.

“Successive governments have failed to do what should have done back in 1999. Still we are thankful what they have done for our cause and do not regret what they [haven’t done],” says Kalia.

Kalia said he was overwhelmed by the support he received.

“My fight is not only for Saurabh or the five soliders, but for the respect and honour of the Indian Armed Forces,” he said.

“Naughty (as he was called at home) was very happy when was selected in NDA. I do not regret sending him to army. What happened to him was destiny,” said mother Vijaya, 67, who has framed the blank cheque that her son gave her before he left for his first posting.

She recalls Saurabh calling to wish his younger brother, Vaibhav, on his birthday on April 30. He promised to come home on his own birthday on June 29.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 23:56 IST