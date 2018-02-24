Dharamshala ISBT watchman returns lost bag containing items worth Rs 5 lakh

In a noble gesture, a state roadways watchman posted at ISBT Dharamshala returned a bag containing valuables worth over Rs 5 lakh to a passenger who lost it while alighting from a bus here.

The watchman, identified as Sanju, works with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was posted at the Inter State Bus Terminal Dharamshala.

Rajinder Mann had boarded a Dharamshala-bound Volvo night bus from Delhi. He was travelling with his family. At the time of de-boarding the bus early Saturday, Mann’s wife forgot to carry her bag along.

The bag contained jewellery, cash, mobiles, bank and other cards, having a worth over Rs 5 lakh, Mann said.

A couple of hours later, Mann returned to the bus terminal on realising that the bag was lost. However, the watchman there returned the bag to Mann, who could breathe a sigh of relief.