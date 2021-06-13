Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates oxygen plant at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated a medical oxygen generating plant at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in New Delhi, the first of seven such units being set up by state-run oil companies in the national capital ahead of the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The medical oxygen generating plant and booster unit at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh has been set up by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which can also be used to fill oxygen cylinders, an oil ministry statement said.

“This is part of an overall strategy to be ready for any possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country,” Pradhan said while inaugurating the plant. The plant at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital will be operated and maintained by the IGL for one year.

The nation came together to meet heightened oxygen demand during the second wave of the pandemic. The steel companies played a major role by supplying liquefied medical oxygen (LMO) across the country by diverting their oxygen producing capacities towards producing LMO and by reducing steel production, he said. Pradhan also has the steel portfolio.

The plant at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital has a capacity of 60 NM3/hour, which can give oxygen with purity of upto 96%.

The plant can also fill 12 Jumbo type-D Medical oxygen cylinders per hour through an oxygen compressor at 150 bar apart from providing medical oxygen support to the beds connected to the hospital manifold through pipes, the statement said.

There is no requirement of any specialized raw material. The PSA uses the technology, whereby a chemical acting as Zeolites Sieve is used which filters nitrogen and other gases from air and end product is medical oxygen, it said.