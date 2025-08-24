Indigo flight carrying CM Himanta Sarma diverted to Agartala amid bad weather

An IndiGo flight carrying Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday was diverted due to adverse weather conditions. The Guwahati-bound flight, which departed from Dibrugarh, was redirected to Agartala, ANI reported, citing the Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Dibrugarh-Guwahati flight carrying Assam CM diverted to Agartala due to bad weather

Earlier in the day, IndiGo had issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions in Guwahati. "Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Guwahati, impacting flight operations," the airline stated.

The airline added, "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you’re travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual."

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.