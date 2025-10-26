Did Air India crew ‘hang’ a cockroach mid-air? Bizarre logbook entry goes viral

Air India Airlines is making headlines once again -- not because of delays, turbulence or emergency landings but for the alleged 'execution' of a cockroach mid-air. The logbook entry was updated on October 24. (PTI file photo)

Speculations emerged after a cabin defect logbook entry from the October 24 flight went viral on social media after a crew member noted, with startling seriousness, that a "live cockroach" was found in the flight and had been "hanged until death."

The logbook entry, seen by Hindustan Times, was updated on October 24.

According to some media reports, a passenger first spotted the insect shortly after takeoff, but the crew swiftly took action after the issue was reported and then dutifully documented the incident in the aircraft's official maintenance log:

"Cockroach found alive by guest – cockroach hanged until death," the log entry read.

The now-viral entry, written next to routine complaints such as a malfunctioning entertainment system and a clogged washbasin, has amused social media users.

Air India, however, has not yet commented on the incident or confirmed whether any follow-up action was taken after the aircraft landed in Dubai.

This comes days after an Air India plane en route to the national capital suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff on Friday and returned to Nagpur.

The aircraft landed safely, the airline stated in a press release on Saturday.

"Flight AI466, operating from Nagpur to Delhi, on 24 October, experienced a bird-hit shortly after take-off. The crew decided to return to Nagpur as a precautionary measure, as per standard operating procedure, for inspection of the aircraft," Air India said.

The airline stated that after landing safely, the aircraft underwent maintenance checks, which required an extended period for rectification, resulting in the cancellation of the flight.

Meanwhile, India is hosting the Asia-Pacific region's meeting of aircraft accident investigators for the first time in the national capital from October 28 to 31.

Around 90 aircraft accident investigators are expected to participate in the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG), an official release said on Sunday.